2024 Electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class Caught Testing For The First Time

The first next-generation Mercedes-Benz entry-point vehicle will arrive in 2024 as a four-door CLA-sized saloon with tech from the super-efficient Mercedes Vision EQXX concept.

Confirmed to Autocar by the brand’s head of exterior design, Robert Lesnik, the currently unnamed car will be the first released under the marque’s "entry luxury" branding and be around 4.7m long.

It is essentially an electric equivalent of the ICE-powered Mercedes-Benz C-Class saloon and could take the EQC nameplate into production - with the current model of that name evolving into the EQC SUV, as with other electric saloon-SUV siblings in the Mercedes EV portfolio.