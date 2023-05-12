2024 Fiat 500e To Return To US Market With A $32,500 Price Tag

The peppy Fiat 500e has officially launched in America as an electric-only city car, four years after the gas version departed America, leaving behind only the 500X crossover.



The 500e has the privilege of being Stellantis' first BEV sold in America (if you discount the 500e sold from 2013 to 2019 which Sergio Marchionne described as a money-losing exercise he hoped no one would buy). A 42 kWh battery powers the single electric motor, which produces 118 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque sent to the front wheels. It won't thrill speed seekers with a top speed of 94 mph, but the electric Fiat should be an enthusiastic city slicker. With a curb weight of 2,952 lbs, the little 500e can sprint to 60 mph in a respectable 8.5 seconds - quick enough for urban commuting.





