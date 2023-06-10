2024 Ford F-150 Prices To Rise As Much As $10,200

Ford said that the updates it made to the F-150 for the 2024 model year were a big deal. Turns out, those changes also come with a big price bump, because the MSRPs have risen by thousands of dollars across the model lineup.

The base F-150 XL now starts at $38,565 (all prices include a $1,995 destination charge), which is $2,735 more than the 2023 model. The MSRP then jumps up to $45,890 for the more customer-oriented STX trim that wasn’t offered last year. It comes with 20-inch aluminum wheels, a 12-inch touch screen, and selectable drive modes, and is a new addition to the lineup.