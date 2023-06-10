2024 Ford F-150 Prices To Rise As Much As $10,200

Agent009 submitted on 10/6/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:10:57 AM

Views : 546 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford said that the updates it made to the F-150 for the 2024 model year were a big deal. Turns out, those changes also come with a big price bump, because the MSRPs have risen by thousands of dollars across the model lineup.
 
The base F-150 XL now starts at $38,565 (all prices include a $1,995 destination charge), which is $2,735 more than the 2023 model. The MSRP then jumps up to $45,890 for the more customer-oriented STX trim that wasn’t offered last year. It comes with 20-inch aluminum wheels, a 12-inch touch screen, and selectable drive modes, and is a new addition to the lineup.


Read Article


2024 Ford F-150 Prices To Rise As Much As $10,200

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)