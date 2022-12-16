2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse To Have 500 Horsepower

It’s finally official, Mustang enthusiasts! The Dark Horse is rated at 500 horsepower and 418 pound-feet (make that 567 Nm) of torque, and the naturally-aspirated V8 won’t stop revving until the tachometer indicates 7,500 rpm. By comparison, the previous-generation Mach 1 produces 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) of torque on full song.



Next up, the GT is available in two flavors. When equipped with the standard exhaust, it cranks out 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm), putting it very close to the previous-generation Mach 1. With the valved performance exhaust, the Dearborn-based automaker promises no fewer than 486 horsepower and 418 pound-feet (567 Nm). All ratings apply to both the six-speed manual and ten-speed automatic box.





