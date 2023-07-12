2024 Ford Mustang Gets First Recall For Brake Pedals That Fall Off

The 2024 Ford Mustang’s first recall is a doozy, as the owners of the 66 vehicles potentially affected by a production error are being urgently warned not to drive them. The issue stems from a brake pedal that could become loose.



Ford first started looking into this issue on November 8, after receiving a report about a problematic pedal from a dealer who was conducting a pre-delivery inspection. The dealership notified the automaker, which turned to the team at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant for help investigating the issue.









Read Article