2024 Ford Mustang Mach E GT Update Makes It Faster Than A Tesla Model Y Performance

The Blue Oval company knows who they're fighting. So, it naturally takes quite a few jabs at the best-selling Tesla Model Y crossover but also at a Porsche – the Macan Electric.

Donna Dickson, the Chief Engineer of the Mustang Mach-E SUV, promises the brand listened to its customers and incorporated the feedback into the vehicle for the enhanced 2024 model year. That includes more performance, additional range and higher DC fast charging speeds, more options, plus "a new electric pony for our growing stable that can take you off-road when you want to get your Mustang a little dirty."

In terms of performance, the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is allegedly faster than the Tesla Model Y Performance – when equipped with the up-to-$995 Performance Upgrade, the sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) takes 3.3 seconds, which is less than a Model Y Performance or Macan 4 Electric. Thanks to a new in-house eMotor, there's an additional 100 lb. ft. compared to standard GTs, so it also "cracks" the quarter-mile time in 11.8 seconds at up to 114 mph.