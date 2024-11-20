2024 Ford Ranger Recalled For Venting Fuel Vapors Into The Environment

A small number of 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6-powered 2024 Ford Ranger vehicles were produced with a fuel vapor line bracket intended for different engines. Insufficient clearance to the fuel vapor line may result in a fuel vapor leak.

Suspect pickup trucks were produced at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne between July 19, 2023 and July 27, 2024. Following a report from the Michigan Assembly Plant, the Dearborn-based automaker opened an investigation back on September 5, 2024. The report alleged a fuel vapor line bracket installed on 2024.5 model year vehicles equipped with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engines.