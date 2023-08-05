2024 Ford T6.2 Ranger Raptor Just Days Away

At long, long last, the fifth generation (T6.2) of the mid-size pickup truck for North America will be presented officially on May 10, and we sure hope it was worth the wait – especially for the mighty Raptor trim. First and foremost, a word of caution. The international variant of the Ford Ranger series that has been on sale since 1998 should not be confused at all times with the version for the Americas, even if they currently feel like lookalikes. Instead, the global model was jointly developed alongside Mazda between 1998 and 2011, followed by the notoriously successful global T6 Ranger created by Ford Australia and succeeded by the T6.2 that is now twinned with the Volkswagen Amarok.







