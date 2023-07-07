2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Takes The Colorado ZR2 Bison Upscale

If you're in the market for a premium-oriented midsizer with segment-leading capability off the beaten path and some luxury goodies for good measure, you're in luck! GMC just revealed the 2024 model year Canyon AT4X AEV Edition, a no-nonsense pickup truck with 35-inch rubber boots and a 4.5-inch (114-millimeter) lift kit.

Essentially the Canyon AT4X on steroids, the AEV Edition is called this way after American Expedition Vehicles. The off-road specialist worked together with General Motors in designing this pickup, which – according to GMC – will go on sale in late 2023.