2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 Is Already Sold Out

Did you want to secure a reservation for the GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1? Well, just a few hours after its online unveiling, GMC has confirmed that reservations are full and that interested buyers must now join a waiting list.

Pricing for the Sierra Denali Edition 1 is expected to start at $107,000 but it could be reserved with a $100 refundable deposit, so it’s hardly a surprise that shoppers wasted no time in securing an allocation.

GMC has not said how many examples of the Edition 1 will be produced but the first customer deliveries aren’t set to begin until early 2024. It is also unclear when reservation holders will be able to convert their allocation into an actual order.