2024 GMC Sierra EV Vs. 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Which Would You Prefer?

Agent009 submitted on 1/16/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:50:51 AM

Views : 394 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It’s hard to think of yourself as a good old-fashioned, warm-blooded American and not be excited about the future of the pickup truck, generally speaking. These are exciting times we live in. Carmakers that have long catered to hard-working, blue-collar folks are now embracing the concept of electric mobility at a surprisingly rapid pace.

I’m not just talking about legacy brands like Ford, GM or Stellantis, but also about plenty of startups, not to mention Tesla themselves, planet Earth’s most valuable car company.

Read Article


2024 GMC Sierra EV Vs. 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Which Would You Prefer?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)