2024 Genesis G70 Hits The Showroom Floor Starting At $41,500

The mid-size sedan gets a 300-horsepower entry-level version, equipped with Brembo brakes. Two powertrain options will be available for the customers to choose from. There will be the all-new 2.5-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder petrol engine and the 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6, also running on petrol.



The 2024 Genesis G70 2.5T starts at $41,500 in the US, $1,195 fee not included. For the money, the future owners get the rear-wheel drive version with 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, generated by the 2.5-liter engine, which is linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission.



The car is equipped with Brembo brakes and rides on 19-inch alloy wheels. The Genesis Highway Driving Assist safety and driver assistance features are on board. A touch-type climate control display and a frameless rear-view mirror are new on board. The multi-function switches, door and console garnish patterns, air vents, cup holders, and key fob have been updated.





