2024 Genesis G70 To Recieve A Facelift With An EV Version To Follow

Genesis became a standalone brand of the Hyundai Motor Corporation in November 2015. Its most affordable offering is the G70, a D-segment sedan that’s sold as a five-door shooting brake in certain markets outside of the U.S. although the U.S. is instrumental for the company’s growth.



The compact executive sedan premiered in September 2017 at the Olympic Park in Seoul, and back then, it served as the third nameplate of the brand after the mid-size G80 and full-size G90. Designed under the direction of Peter Schreyer, the G70 received a mid-cycle refresh in September 2020. Signed off by Luc Donckerwolke, the facelift laid the groundwork for the shooting brake option’s introduction in May 2021.



