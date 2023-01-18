2024 Genesis GV80 Nabbed With Performance Exhaust And Red Seatbelts

Genesis came a long way since its humble beginnings as a standalone brand. The GV80 singlehandedly made Genesis a force to be reckoned with because SUVs appeal to more people than sedans. Hyundai’s luxury division closed 2022 on a high note by selling 56,198 vehicles in the U.S., with the sexy GV70 and larger GV80 selling better than their siblings.



Previewed in 2017 at the New York International Auto Show, the mid-size utility vehicle was penned by Luc Donckerwolke. You know, the Belgian designer who gave us the Lamborghini Murcielago and Audi A2. In production since 2020, the GV80 doesn’t appear to have aged one bit.



