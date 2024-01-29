2024 Geneva Motor Show Will Be A Shell Of It's Former Glory

The moment they decided to hold the Geneva Motor Show in Qatar every other year raised some eyebrows among car enthusiasts. What would a car show traditionally organized in Switzerland since 1905 do in a whole different country, in a whole different city, on a whole different continent? The car show is finally back to Europe, but it is a car show with not so many cars.



In an automotive world where all carmakers would rather unveil their brand-new models online than set up an actual event in some venue, it turns out that Europe does not have what it takes to attract both participants and guests to car shows. Maybe car shows aren't exactly dying, they are just transforming.



However, the transformation excludes the traditional way of organizing such an event. And the very low participation announced for the Geneva International Motor Show stands proof.





