2024 Has Proved That Mass EV Adoption Was Not Going To Be As Easy As The "Experts" Thought

2024 was meant to be the year the world's electric vehicle adoption ramped up. Last year's sales recaps and predictions from every automaker predicted an uptick in EVs, which is why they were all clamoring to release as many as they could. But midway through 2024, it was abundantly clear that something had changed. Suddenly, the world didn't want EVs, and automakers who had promised to go all-electric were suddenly pushing back timelines and even making complete changes to their product portfolio.


