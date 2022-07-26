2024 Honda Prologue Electric SUV Prototype Caught In The Open

A prototype for the upcoming Honda Prologue has been spotted for the first time.

The Prologue is an electric SUV first announced in 2021 and designed around General Motors' Ultium platform. It's due on sale as a 2024 model, meaning we'll likely see it start sales next year.

GM is handling development and will also be responsible for production which is expected to take place at the automaker's plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico. The plant is where the Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox are built, and it's where upcoming electric versions of the two GM models will also be built.

The recently revealed 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is a good indication of the size and shape of the Prologue. A comparison of the Prologue prototype with the Blazer EV reveals similarities like the side windows stretching from the A-pillar right up to the C-pillar. The position of the side mirrors and door handles is also a match.