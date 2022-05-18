2024 Honda Prologue Electric SUV Teased - To Be Built Alongside Cadillac Lyriq

Honda on Wednesday released a teaser for its Prologue electric crossover SUV, which is scheduled to go on sale in 2024.

The Prologue will be Honda's first mass-market EV for the North American market (Honda previously mentioned sales estimates of 70,000 units annually), and the first Honda EV sold here since the Clarity Electric was discontinued after the the 2019 model year.

While Honda is developing its own dedicated EV platform called the e:Architecture, the Prologue will be based on General Motors' Ultium component set. So will a companion Acura model also scheduled to launch in 2024. The Acura EV is expected to be built alongside the Cadillac Lyriq at GM's factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee, while the Prologue is tipped to be manufactured at GM's plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico.