2024 Honda Ridgeline Trailsport Tries Desperately To Be Your Favorite Offroader

Honda has just unveiled the 2024 Ridgeline that, as expected, arrives with the TrailSport trim along with a few other design and quality-of-life upgrades. The offroad-oriented trim first debuted on the Passport SUV in 2021 before making its way over to the Pilot a couple of years later. And now Honda has decided the time is right for the Ridgeline Trailsport to enter the market.



Unfortunately, like the ones that came before it, it appears the Ridgline's TrailSport trim leaves a little to be desired. A tuned suspension, tires, skidplates, and unique looks are the gist of it. These are solid additions for anyone looking for more capability, but don't expect it to handle much more off the beaten path.









Read Article