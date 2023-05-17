2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Prototype Runs Out Of Power Near Nurburgring

Photographed near the Nurburgring, this prototype of the Ioniq 5 N allegedly ran out of energy as per the carparazzi present at the scene. They've also managed to snap a few pics of the zero-emission sports crossover with the hood open, which reveals the N E-Active Sound system specific to the Ioniq 5 N.

The N division's first electric vehicle is currently undergoing final tests before its grand reveal in July 2023 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom. A product of Hyundai's European and Korean divisions, the Ioniq 5 N differs from the Ioniq 5 in a few noticeable ways, beginning with the rear window wiper.