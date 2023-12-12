2024 Hyundai Kona To Be One Of The Least Expensive EVs On The Market

The 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric will be one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the United States, starting at under $33,000 before destination. With cheap EVs being so difficult to find, the Hyundai Kona Electric SE should be hot seller thanks to its $32,675 MSRP (not including a $1,335 destination charge). For reference, the recently-announced Fiat 500e is $175 cheaper but it is also smaller, less powerful, and only delivers 149 miles of range. The Chevrolet Bolt EV is also less expensive, but it will not live past 2023.





