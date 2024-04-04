2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Recalled For Review Camera Software Bugs

Revealed in late 2023 for model year 2024, the fifth-generation Santa Fe has been hit with its first recall in the United States market. As per documents filed by Hyundai Motor America with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a software error may result in obstruction of the rearview camera image by a Trailer Parking Assist message.

The root cause of this concern is the rearview camera system's software logic, with said iffy logic causing a CAN communication error when shifting into reverse. Hyundai estimates that 18,206 crossovers were produced for the US market with the described software logic, namely vehicles produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama between December 2023 and April 2024.