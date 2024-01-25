2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Revealed With Huge Price Increases

Hyundai has released the pricing for the 2024 Santa Fe - now in its fifth-generation form with unconventional boxy styling. As expected, the new Santa Fe is more expensive than the outgoing iteration, with a starting price of $33,950 for the SE front-wheel drive (FWD) trim.



That's about $5,200 more than the entry-level SE trim of the 2023 model. With all-wheel drive, the price jumps to $35,750. This trim gets a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a blind-spot collision warning, and a hands-free smart liftgate as standard.



One step up in the range is the SEL trim priced at $36,450, which translates to a $4,000 price bump over the previous model. The price increases to $38,250 for the AWD option. The SEL is also available with a hybrid powertrain for an additional $500.





Read Article