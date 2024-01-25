2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Revealed With Huge Price Increases

Agent009 submitted on 1/25/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:41:11 AM

Views : 550 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hyundai has released the pricing for the 2024 Santa Fe - now in its fifth-generation form with unconventional boxy styling. As expected, the new Santa Fe is more expensive than the outgoing iteration, with a starting price of $33,950 for the SE front-wheel drive (FWD) trim.

That's about $5,200 more than the entry-level SE trim of the 2023 model. With all-wheel drive, the price jumps to $35,750. This trim gets a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a blind-spot collision warning, and a hands-free smart liftgate as standard.

One step up in the range is the SEL trim priced at $36,450, which translates to a $4,000 price bump over the previous model. The price increases to $38,250 for the AWD option. The SEL is also available with a hybrid powertrain for an additional $500.


Read Article


2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Revealed With Huge Price Increases

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)