2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Scores Marginal In Overlap Crash Protection

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has recently tested the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe, which did not get the nonprofit organization's Top Safety Pick+ award. As media relations director Joe Young explains in the video below, the reason for this is the high probability of injuries to the rear dummy in the 40-mph updated moderate overlap crash test.

The impact caused the rear passenger crash test dummy's head to approach the front seatback a bit too much, with the sensors indicating a moderate risk of injuries to the head or neck. Although the shoulder belt remained in the ideal position during the crash, the lap belt moved from the pelvis onto the abdomen, resulting in abdominal injuries.

In the updated moderate overlap crash test, IIHS uses an adult dummy in the driver's seat and a dummy the size of a 12-year-old child in the rear seat behind the driver. This is the only crashworthiness test flunked by the updated Santa Fe, which scored good in the original moderate overlap, small overlap, and updated side tests.







