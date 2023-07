Those looking to pick up the keys to a 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe in the U.S. could be eligible for up to $10,500 discounts.

Starting from July 18, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe has been available with a $7,500 national lease cash incentive in Sport S, Sport Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, and Rubicon guises. Those living in a CARB emissions state can also get the Wrangler 4xe Sport Willys, Sahara, and High Altitude with a $3,000 CARB State Regional Lease Bonus Cash incentive.