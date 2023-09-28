2024 Kia EV9 Comes In As One Of Americas Most Affordable 7 Seat EVs

Kia has announced the 2024 EV9 will be priced from $54,900 in the United States. That means the model will be one of the most affordable three-row electric crossovers on the market.
 
Despite being value-focused, the entry-level EV9 Light comes nicely equipped with LED lighting units, rain-sensing wipers, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Buyers will also find a power liftgate, rear privacy glass, and an acoustic windshield.
 
Moving inside, there’s heated and ventilated front seats with eight-way power adjustment. They’re covered in SynTex artificial leather, which is the same material that is applied to the steering wheel.


