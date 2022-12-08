2024 Kia EV9 Prototype Nabbed Cruising Around The Nurburgring

Kia is preparing yet another battery-electric crossover, one that is almost as big as the ICE-powered flagship Telluride, and has a longer wheelbase. It will be dubbed the EV9, just like the concept that previewed it at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, and will primarily target American buyers, though it will go on sale in other markets too.



Seen here testing in prototype form on and around the Nurburgring, the 2024 Kia EV9 looks a bit more mature than last year’s study. The face was toned down, featuring a more realistic bumper, and very similar lighting units with integrated LED DRLs.



