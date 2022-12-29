2024 Kia EV9 SUV Officially Teased Ahead Of Debut

The 2024 Kia EV9 is edging closer to production as final testing is already underway in South Korea. As further evidence that a production model may be shown soon, Kia India posted a new teaser on its Twitter account. This is quite interesting because the Kia America and Kia Worldwide accounts did not tweet the same video.

The video is incredibly short at just 14 seconds, but it teases what could be the production EV9. This being a teaser, only the lights and overall silhouette are visible before a "coming soon" caption emerges. Kia India says, "Get ready to be inspired. Stay tuned for more!"