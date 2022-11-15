2024 Kia Seltos Teased Ahead Of LA Auto Show Premiere

With the Los Angeles Auto Show set to open its gates towards the end of the week, Kia has announced its presence at the event, where they will pull the wraps off the 2024 Seltos.



The mid-cycle refresh of the crossover will be unveiled in the City of Angels on Thursday, September 17, in the U.S. specification, as South Korea’s variant was already introduced a few months ago. Thus, we already know what to expect in terms of looks.



Since this is a facelift and not a brand-new generation, the 2024 Kia Seltos will feature new front and rear bumpers, headlamps and taillights, modified grille, and chunkier skid plate. The black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body will give it a more utilitarian look, trying to make you forget about the fact that it shares its underpinnings with the Soul and Hyundai Kona.



