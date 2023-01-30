2024 Lamborghini Urus PHEV Sounds Boring In EV Mode

Agent009 submitted on 1/30/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:51:00 AM

Views : 476 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lamborghini may be a bit late to the plug-in party, but it does have some experience with hybrid-assisted powertrains. The Asterion LPI 910-4 from the 2014 Paris Motor Show comes to mind, a plug-in concept with V10 muscle. What’s more, who could forget that the Sian and Countach both use supercapacitor technology instead of lithium-ion batteries?

The Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese prepares to make the switch to plug-in hybrid this year with the introduction of the Aventador’s replacement, a striking machine that integrates a front drive unit up front and another one at the rear. The Huracan's heir apparent is going PHEV as well.


Read Article


2024 Lamborghini Urus PHEV Sounds Boring In EV Mode

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)