2024 Lamborghini Urus PHEV Sounds Boring In EV Mode

Lamborghini may be a bit late to the plug-in party, but it does have some experience with hybrid-assisted powertrains. The Asterion LPI 910-4 from the 2014 Paris Motor Show comes to mind, a plug-in concept with V10 muscle. What’s more, who could forget that the Sian and Countach both use supercapacitor technology instead of lithium-ion batteries?



The Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese prepares to make the switch to plug-in hybrid this year with the introduction of the Aventador’s replacement, a striking machine that integrates a front drive unit up front and another one at the rear. The Huracan's heir apparent is going PHEV as well.





