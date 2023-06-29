2024 Lexus ES To Take On New Mercedes And BMW Models With Wheel Color And A Technology Package

In production since 2018 for 2019, the seventh-gen Lexus ES is preparing to enter the 2024 model year with minor improvements. Priced at $43,190 – including $1,150 for the destination freight charge – the luxury sedan is expected to arrive in dealer showrooms nationwide later this summer.

New for 2024, customers are presented with available 18-inch noise reduction wheels featuring a Vapor Chrome finish. Said alloy wheels can be specified on the Luxury trim levels as an option, whereas Ultra Luxury grades get them as standard.

Base, Luxury, F Sport Design, and F Sport Handling trim levels can be furthered with the available Technology Package, which includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system running Lexus Interface. A SmartAccess Card Key and a head-up display are included in said package. No fewer than 11 exterior colors are offered for 2024, of which Ultra White and Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 are exclusive to F Sport grades.