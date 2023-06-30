2024 Lexus GX COLOR Choices. Do The Choices MATCH The Excitement Of The Hype Surrounding The Upcoming SUV?

The 2024 Lexus GX SUV color palette is a stunning collection of hues that aims to capture the attention of onlookers. The choices range from classic to bold, ensuring there's an option for every taste. The lineup includes timeless shades like Atomic Silver and Nebula Gray Pearl, exuding elegance and sophistication. For those seeking a touch of adventure, Lexus offers colors like Nightfall Mica and Fire Agate Pearl, reflecting a more daring personality. The palette also embraces contemporary trends with vibrant options such as Sonic Titanium and Cadmium Orange. While the choices certainly showcase a range of possibilities, one might question whether they truly match the excitement that the vehicle itself exudes. Perhaps some may argue that the color selection is slightly conservative for an SUV with a bold and powerful design. Ultimately, it's up to the you, the customer to decide whether Lexus hit the mark with their color choices or if they missed an opportunity to create a truly thrilling visual experience.





It will be offered in 11 exterior paint color options depending on grade: Eminent White Pearl, Nebula Gray Pearl, Atomic Silver, GX-first Incognito, Caviar, Nori Green Pearl, Nightfall Mica. The Overtrail and Overtrail+ grades will offer exclusive bi- tone exterior color combinations including Atomic Silver/ Black Roof, Incognito/Black Roof, Nori Green Pearl/Black Roof, and Lexus-first Earth/Black Roof.



Does the palette excite you as much as the vehicle and which look would YOU choose?



















