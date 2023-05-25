2024 Lexus GX Continues Strip Tease Ahead Of June Reveal

Lexus has released another teaser image of the third generation of the GX, and they have also confirmed that the debut will take place on June 8 at 8pm EST. In this latest photo, we get a glimpse of the rear end of the luxury off-roader, which follows the boxy styling of the front, which gave us some Range Rover vibes. The current GX model has seen minimal changes since 2009, despite two facelifts and various updates throughout its lifecycle making it high time for a complete overhaul and a fresh, clean-sheet design. Luckily, the teaser shots of the 2024 Lexus GX showcase a significant departure from its predecessor, particularly in the lighting department.



