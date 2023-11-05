2024 Lexus GX Teased Looking Very Land Roverish

Lexus published a set of teaser photos, showing details of the all-new third generation of the GX. The automaker didn’t give away any details about the upcoming SUV or its debut date which is expected pretty soon. After all, the outgoing GX has been around largely unchanged since 2009, and despite the two consecutive facelifts and numerous model year updates it is about time for a clean-sheet design. The teaser shots are focused on the lighting units of the 2024 Lexus GX which represents a big departure from its predecessor. The angular but much simpler LED headlights of the model are connected to the bumper intakes, flanking a chrome-free spindle grille that is finished in black. The bulge on the bonnet is similar to previous generations of the Range Rover, albeit in a modern way.



