2024 Lexus NX Overtrail Is Not the Off Roader It Pretends To Be

Born in 1898 as the luxury arm of Toyota, Lexus has grown a lot these past few years, its rise fueled not in small part by the rise to power of the SUV, and at the time of writing it is selling on the U.S. market alone no less than seven distinct models. Even so, it remains niche enough to be special, and luxury enough for people not to really use its products for true off-roading. That doesn't mean Lexus isn't aspiring to be more than it actually is, and that's probably why this week it revealed for the European market a special version of the NX mid-size luxury SUV called Overtrail.



