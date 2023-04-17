2024 Maybach EQS680 SUV Dazzles In Two Tone Paint

After rolling out six all-electric EQ products in roughly two years, one would think that maybe the fine folks at Mercedes-Benz deserve a bit of a break. But rather than slow down, the German brand (figuratively) sped up, launching AMG-badged versions of the EQS and EQE sedans. Now, it’s Maybach’s turn, as Mercedes applies its ultra-luxury sub-brand’s unique focus to the EQS SUV. The 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS680 SUV is a deeply opulent re-think of the standard EQS SUV that takes no small amount of inspiration from the last high-riding Maybach, the $170,000 GLS600. In some ways, though, it feels rather formulaic. Like that vehicle, Mercedes leaves the wheelbase well enough alone – it remains at 126.4 inches on a body that spans 201.7 inches from nose to tail.



