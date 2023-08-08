2024 Mazda C90 Faces Recall For Reverse Warning Sound

In the world of cars and SUVs the Mazda CX-90 is the newest and hottest kid on the block. Launched at the beginning of this year, the model plays in the large SUV segment, where the competition is at its highest, so everything about it has to be perfect. Only it isn't. Recalls in the automotive industry are not uncommon, but it doesn't happen all that often for a brand-new vehicle to be subject to such drastic actions. Yet, in the span of just two months, the CX-90 has been the focus of not one, but two recall actions.



