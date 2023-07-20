2024 Mercedes AMG A45 And Audi RS3 To Shake Up The Entry Level Performance Class With Over 400HP

Having been introduced two years ago, the current-gen Audi RS 3 family is anything but old. But the four-ring star brand wants to keep it as fresh as possible, so they started working on the facelift in 2021. Back then, we thought that they might be prepping a different model, perhaps the rumored range-topper with even more power. Be we were wrong because, as it turns out, they are indeed readying the mid-cycle refresh of the Audi RS 3. Caught while being thrashed at the Nurburgring recently, the 2024 Audi RS 3 Sportback has some design updates at both ends. For one, the grille is shorter, and the side vents are smaller. The headlights have the same size and shape, but you can bet on them at least sporting new graphics. The changes continue at the rear with a new bumper, a bigger diffuser, and repositioned reflectors with a vertical design. Despite being partially covered by the vinyl stickers, the taillights clearly have a new pattern with an arrow-like appearance.



