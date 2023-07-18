2024 Mercedes AMG GLC 43 And 63 Make It A Four Cylinder Festival

The second generation Mercedes-Benz GLC was introduced last summer, and now it's time for the Mercedes-AMG models to enjoy their 15 minutes of fame, as the Affalterbach performance sub-brand has just pulled the wraps off the new 43 and 63 models. As you already know, the regular Benz versions of the new GLC are pretty much high-riding alternatives to the latest C-Class, and the same goes for the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and 63, which use the same powertrains as the eponymous low-slung cars. For the new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43, you're looking at a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit with mild-hybrid tech that pumps out 416 hp (422 ps/310 kW) at 6,750 rpm and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque at 5,000 rpm. That's a generous boost over the old vehicle's V6 unit, which was good for 385 hp (390 ps/287 kW). A nine-speed automatic transmission delivers the thrust to the rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. The 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) is estimated at 4.7 seconds, and the top speed is capped at 155 mph (250 kph).



Read Article