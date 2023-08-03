2024 Mercedes AMG GT To Come With 4 Cylinder Power

The next generation of the Mercedes-AMG GT is currently being developed, and it will feature a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with turbocharging. This is the same engine used in the Mercedes-AMG SL 43, and while it may not be as powerful as the A 45 S hot hatch, it still packs a punch with 376 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. The GT 43 will have a 48-volt system that boosts its power by 14 hp for a short time. With a nine-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, the GT 43 is expected to go from 0 to 62 mph in just under 5 seconds. And with its lighter weight, it may even be faster than the SL 43. The top of the range model will be a plug-in hybrid version featuring a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine and an electric motor. This model is expected to have over 1,000 lb-ft of torque and a combined output of 831 hp, allowing it to go from 0 to 60 mph in under 3 seconds and reach a top speed of 196 mph. And because the GT S E Performance will be smaller and lighter, we can expect even more impressive performance figures. The design of the next-gen GT is also worth mentioning. With round tailpipes, an aggressive rear bumper, new taillights, and an active wing, this car looks sleek and modern. The front grille features vertical slats and updated headlights, giving the GT a more contemporary look. While we don't know the exact unveiling date of the second-gen GT, but it's likely that we will see the V8-powered versions first, followed by the four-cylinder GT 43, and then the powerful GT S E Performance. Get ready for some seriously impressive performance figures and stunning design from Mercedes-AMG.



