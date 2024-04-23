2024 Mercedes CLE Convertible Breaks Cover

We've known for some time that Mercedes-Benz will be replacing both the C-Class Convertible and E-Class Convertible with a single model called the CLE Cabriolet as part of the brand's greater plan to streamline a previously bloated lineup of coupes and drop-tops. The CLE Convertible joins the new CLE Coupe in blending luxury and technology, but the former adds the glamour of open-top motoring, just as Merc's convertibles have done for decades. The new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet comes packed with standard equipment, a choice between two mild hybrid engines, and a separate head airbag for rear passengers as standard - a first for convertibles. Buyers who don't want the sportier alternative embodied by the BMW 4 Series Convertible will relish the opulence and grace of the new CLE Convertible, while still having either 255 horsepower or 375 hp to enjoy from behind the wheel.

