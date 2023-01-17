2024 Mercedes E-Class Caught With Minimal Camouflage

Looking more mature than ever, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is one of the prettiest generations of the executive car from the Stuttgart brand yet. It looks like a proper rival to the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6, and the white paint finish combined with the black roof styling of the latest scooped prototype, as well as the multi-spoke alloys, give it a sportier stance.



The Russian doll design hasn’t gone anywhere, as from certain angles, it will be difficult to differentiate it from the smaller C-Class and larger S-Class. The car has a similar styling all around, and the same applies to the interior too, as it will have a dashboard panel akin to the ones of its brethren. Expect a large screen incorporated in the middle, as well as a new digital instrument cluster with a tablet-like shape, new three-spoke steering wheel, and the usual amount of gizmos normally found in an executive car, from high-end leather upholstery on upper specs, to ambient lighting, heated, ventilated, and massaging seats, lots of tech features, and a host of driving assistance systems.



