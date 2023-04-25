2024 Mercedes E-Class Images Leak Out Ahead Of Official Debut

Multiple images of the car have ended up online just recently, and we came across a set showing the brand's all-new rival to the likes of the Cadillac CT6, Audi A6, and BMW 5 Series on cardesignworld (Instagram). The pictures look legit to us, revealing several different versions of the business sedan. We're not particularly fans of the head- and taillight graphics, as the ones of its predecessor look better. But who knows, maybe they will eventually grow on us, just like the EQS-inspired grille on the gray copy. The grille with horizontal slats on the blue car seems far more appealing. Overall, the styling is similar to that of the larger S-Class and smaller C-Class, so there is no surprise in this department whatsoever.



Read Article