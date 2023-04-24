2024 Mercedes E-Class Teased For One Final Time

Mercedes-Benz started playing with modern executive cars (aka large E-segment vehicles in Europe or full-size models in America) back in 1953 with the arrival of the W120 series – known as the 'Ponton' 180. A quadruple string of successful successors followed it before giving the series a signature identity. That one came with the W124 facelift back in 1993 when the range became known as the E-Class, and nothing was the same anymore. Well, at least for its rivals, including the ubiquitous BMW 5 Series and Audi A6, among many others that have since been sent to the winding roads or car Valhalla or still reside with us even today. Anyway, Mercedes is now trying to jump the presentation gun ahead of the next-gen (G60) BMW 5 Series with the sixth iteration (W124) of the traditional E-Class rival. And, of course, just like any other self-respecting automaker, they, too, have an ongoing social media teaser campaign.



Read Article