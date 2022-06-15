2024 Mercedes GLC-Class Blurs The Line Between SUV And Coupe

A redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class made its debut earlier this month and now we have the first spy shots of a prototype for the small SUV's more dynamically styled GLC-Class Coupe option.

The regular SUV and the coupe-like variant look to be even more differentiated with the new GLC-Class generation, especially with the rear design of this GLC-Class Coupe whose haunches and ducktail spoiler appear much more pronounced than on the current model.

Riding on Mercedes' MHA (Modular High Architecture) platform for SUVs with rear-wheel drive, the new GLC-Class Coupe will share its main underpinnings with the current model. But this generation should be lighter thanks to weight savings through the increased use of aluminum over steel.