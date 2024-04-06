2024 Mini Cooper JCW Convertible Hits The Track Before The Showrooms

The Mini Cooper S JCW Convertible just spent time putting some laps in as it prepares for its 2024 debut, and our spy photographers were able to snap some pics of the model as it blasted around the track. Covered in heavy black and yellow camo, the company doesn't seem eager yet to reveal the car's secrets. Thanks to some recent views of its Mini Cooper S JCW Hardtop sibling, we know what to expect. The new Mini Cooper has done an incredible job building off the brand's heritage while updating the model with meaningful technology and performance. It's the most compelling Mini yet, and it's only made better by the fact the Electric Hardtop now offers a decent amount of range for the first time. The Convertible will complete the trio, but everyone knows they're really looking forward to hopped-up JCW models like this one.



