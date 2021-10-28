2024 Mini Countryman Caught Revealing Portly New Size

MINI is working on an all-new third-generation Countryman, which was spied for the first time and is expected to debut in 2023. Camouflage is covering pretty much every inch of the bodywork but it can’t hide the larger exterior dimensions of the new model, which – like its predecessor – will be a sibling to the BMW X1. From the spy pictures, we can see that the new Countryman retains the signature greenhouse with the floating roof, making it instantly recognizable as a MINI. However, it appears to be longer compared to its predecessor with rumors suggesting a 200 mm (7.5 inches) increase in length. The longer body will result in a more spacious cabin with more generous rear passenger legroom and cargo space.



