2024 Mustang Dark Horse Prices Leaked - Is It Worth This Premium?

Citing sources familiar with the matter, a new report from Ford Authority claims to have uncovered pricing for the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and it says the pony car will start at a base price of $57,970. That makes it $1,400 costlier than the 2023 Mustang Mach 1, which is now the current range's priciest trim after the departure of the GT500 for the 2023 model year. That's not too bad, considering that the 2023 Mach 1 produces 470 horsepower (down from 480 in earlier models due to emissions regulations), and the Dark Horse will offer a nice round 500 ponies. The 700A equipment group will also reportedly cost a little more (+ $500) than it does on the current Mach 1 at $2,595, but thankfully, that's where the increases seem to end.



