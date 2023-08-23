2024 Mustangs Are On The Way to Dealerships With Markups Waiting

The 2024 Ford Mustang started shipping to dealers last week and a number of them are celebrating with markups.

While there are countless examples, we’ll rattle off a few including Glockner South Point Ford in Ohio, which has slapped a $5,000 markup on a Mustang Dark Horse. As a result, they want $66,065 for a pony car that stickers for $61,065.

That’s sadly cheap compared to Feyer Ford of Edenton, which wants an extra $10,000 for their Dark Horse. It has an MSRP of $68,595 but they’ve shamelessly listed it for $78,595.