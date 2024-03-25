2024 NY Auto Show: FLOP Or NOT? Genesis And Hyundai Debut The Neolun Concept And GV60 Magma Concept.

The Neolun Concept and GV60 Magma Concept are two exciting vehicles that showcase the evolution of the Genesis brand. The Neolun Concept, derived from the Greek word for "new moon," is the brand's first full-size SUV concept. It boasts a spacious interior, advanced technology, and a unique design that sets it apart from other luxury SUVs.



Meanwhile, the GV60 Magma Concept is part of the Magma program, a performance sub-brand by Genesis. The GV60 Magma Concept is a sporty version of the brand's first dedicated EV model, the GV60. It features a wider and lower main air intake in the bumper for improved cooling of the batteries, motor, and brakes, as well as air curtains to enhance the car's aerodynamic efficiency.



Both the Neolun Concept and GV60 Magma Concept were unveiled at Genesis House New York, and they represent a further evolution of the brand's commitment to luxury, performance, and innovation. The Neolun Concept offers a sensory-stimulating experience with its swiveling front-row seats, large adjustable display screen, and flexible display that unfolds from the rear-seat headliner.



The GV60 Magma Concept, on the other hand, is designed to create an emotional connection between the driver and the vehicle. It features a crystal sphere at the front, which rotates into a tweeter when the speakers are activated. The concept car is the first step towards creating a deeper emotional connection between the driver and the vehicle.



In conclusion, the Neolun Concept and GV60 Magma Concept are two innovative vehicles that showcase the future of the Genesis brand. They combine luxury, performance, and cutting-edge technology to create a unique driving experience that is sure to delight drivers and passengers alike.



